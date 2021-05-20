Baghpat (UP), May 20 (PTI) Three member of a gang allegedly involved in the black-marketing of Remdesivir drug in Uttar Pradesh were arrested and 60 vials of the injection were recovered from them, police said on Thursday.

They said that Bishan, Mukund and Manmohan were arrested by a joint team of police and the drug department from the city area here during a vehicle-checking exercise Wednesday night, based on a tip-off.

Police said they also seized 60 vials of Remdesivir injection from them and impounded an SUV.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they used to bring Remdesivir injections from Punjab to sell them at higher price in Uttar Pradesh.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Manish Mishra said the accused used to buy the injection, in high demand due to its use in treating coronavirus patients, from a person named Sukhpal in Punjab.

A detailed probe in the matter is underway, he said.

All three were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, he added.

