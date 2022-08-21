Lucknow, Aug 21 (PTI) Three people were arrested here for pelting stones at a procession on Independence Day, police said on Sunday.

On August 15, people living in the Telibagh area took out a 'tiranga yatra' through Bangla Bazaar under the Aashiyana police station limits. Stones were pelted at the procession by people in another rally, they said.

Subsequently, a case was registered under various sections of the IPC and the CLA Act at the Aashiyana police station based on a complaint lodged by Telibagh resident Ayush Yadav, the police said.

Acting on tip-offs, the police have arrested Vishal Yadav (21), Vimal alias Chokra (21) and Vikas Sonkar (21) in connection with the case, they said.

