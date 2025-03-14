Imphal, Mar 14 (PTI) Three persons were arrested with over 100 kg of WY tablets in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said on Friday.

The seizure was made by a joint team of the state police and the Narcotics Control Bureau from near Lilong police station, they said.

Also Read | Holi 2025: India Celebrates 'Holika Dahan' With Traditional Rituals and Festivities Across States (Watch Videos).

Two of those arrested were from Assam, they added.

The accused were identified as Amaldas Xalxo of Assam's Golaghat, Mahedi Alom of Assam's Morigaon, and Mohammad Khurshid of Lilong Hangamthabi in Thoubal.

Also Read | ISRO SpaDeX Mission: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Lauds ISRO for Successfully Docking SpaDeX Satellites, Calls It a Step Towards India's Own Space Station.

A truck and a four-wheeler were also seized in the operation, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)