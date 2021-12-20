Barabanki (UP), Dec 20 (PTI) Three people were arrested on Monday with smack worth about Rs 2.5 crore in the international market, police said.

Maroof, Mohammad Shahim, and Mohammad Mustkeem were arrested from Balchhait village in Jaidpur area here with 1.8 kg smack, Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said.

Also Read | Supriya Lifescience IPO Subscribed 71.47 Times on Last Day of Share Sale.

The three were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and sent to jail after interrogation.

They also revealed names of some people of the area, who are involved in narcotics trade, police said, adding that attempts are on to nab them.

Also Read | CCI Approves Acquisition of Shareholding in Air India by Tata Sons Subsidiary Talace Private Limited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)