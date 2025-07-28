Bokaro, Jul 28 (PTI) Three persons, including a home guard, were booked on Monday for allegedly beating up a langur with sticks in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, officials said.

The FIR was filed at the Harla police station, they said.

Also Read | Salman Khan Blackbuck Poaching Case: Bollywood Superstar's Transfer Plea and Rajasthan Government's Appeal To Be Heard on September 22.

"We have also submitted video footage of the incident to the police and requested action if they find involvement of more persons,” Bokaro's Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajnish Kumar told PTI.

The langur was allegedly beaten up with sticks by a group of people on Sunday.

Also Read | Nilgiris Shocker: Government School Teacher Arrested for Sexually Abusing Over 20 Students in Tamil Nadu.

The langur had spread terror in the Bokaro Steel City over the last 15 days, injuring at least 20 people, including school students.

Former Union minister Maneka Gandhi also took cognisance of the incident and urged the Forest Department to take action against the people involved in the crime.

"I told her that an FIR has already been lodged and the animal is undergoing treatment at Bokaro zoo. The animal's condition is stated to be better," the DFO said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)