Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): At least three people died and five more were critically injured after a speeding Lucknow-bound bus rammed into a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Agra expressway.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Thathia police station area of Uttar Pradesh.

Further, according to sources, the bus driver apparently could not spot the stationary truck owing to low visibility brought on by a dense fog and rammed his vehicle into it.

The entire North Indian belt has been experiencing dense fog amid the severe cold wave conditions.

Sources in the police said there were forty passengers on board the bus at the time of the accident.

Of the 18 injured passengers, five were in critical condition, said sources.

In an earlier incident, on December 30, three persons died after two motorcycles collided in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

According to the police, one person injured in the accident was rushed to a nearby hospital. (ANI)

