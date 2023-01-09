Mau, January 9: A 35-year-old grandson of former Congress MLA, late Kedar Singh, was allegedly beaten to death in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district under the Kopaganj police circle, police said.

Himanshu Singh was allegedly beaten by seven to eight persons in Mahuar village and left to die. Mau Additional Superintendent of Police, Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi, said the matter is being investigated and an FIR has been filed under relevant sections. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Killing 4-Year-Old Son of His Friend in Agra.

The police have sent the victim's body for post-mortem examination. According to police sources, Himanshu Singh was a grandson of late Kedar Singh, who was an elected Congress MLA in 1980 from Ghosi constituency. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Thrashed, Beaten With Sticks in Bijnor, Complaint Filed After Video Goes Viral.

He had gone to a panchayat in Lairo Donwar village of Kopaganj police station area, where he had an argument with a group of people. The group beat him with sticks and left him half-dead in Mahuar village. He later died at a hospital where he was taken for treatment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2023 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).