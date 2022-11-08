Datia (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Atleast three persons lost their lives while 25 others were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims from Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh overturned on a bridge in Sevra, Datia, according to an official.

The incident took place on Monday following which the police reached the spot and the rescue operation was started.

"3 dead, 25 injured after a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims from Bhind district overturned on a bridge in Sevra, Datia district. Police are on the spot, rescue operation underway," Superintendent of Police, Datia, Aman Singh Rathore said.

The injured were referred to the hospital for treatment.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed condolences over the accident while also praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The sad news of the untimely demise of precious lives due to a tractor-trolley overturning accident in Datia was received. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and the speedy recovery of the injured and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this deep loss," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

