Budaun (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Three people were killed here after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a truck, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred in Gaffar Nagla village under Qadar Chowk police station area on Friday night, they said.

Also Read | Twitter Layoffs: Elon Musk Axes Human Rights Activists, Accessibility, AI Ethics and Curation Teams at Social Media Site; Over 50% of Communication Teams Cut From India.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdish (25), Ram Niwas (23) and Satyapal (22). The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Srivastava said.

Efforts are on to trace the truck and its driver, who fled the spot, the police said.

Also Read | Kerala: Woman IAS Officer Divya S Iyer Brings Three-and-a-Half-Year-Old Child to Public Function, Triggers Social Media Debate (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)