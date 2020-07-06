Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district convicted three brothers and sentenced them to life imprisonment on Monday in a murder case.

District sessions judge Rajiv Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on Rajkumar, Azad Vir and Tej Vir after holding them guilty under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the prosecution lawyers, a youth named Gaurav was gunned down over alleged illicit relationship with Tej Vir's wife. The incident occurred at Chhachharauli village under Bhopa police station area on April 4, 2017. PTI

