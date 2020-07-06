Bhubaneswar, July 6: The Odisha government on Monday allowed the counter sale of Out Still (OS) liquor and ENA based Country Liquor (CL) in the shops. The counter sale has been allowed from July 7 onwards in addition to home delivery. However, shops in the containment zones will be closed. To avoid evening crowds, opening hours has been rescheduled to 7 am to 6 pm. COVID-19: India's National Positivity Rate Stands at 6.73%, Says Health Ministry as Case Count Nears 7 Lakh.

The state government also strictly prohibited any consumption inside premises of OS liquor or ENA based country liquor shops. The retailers have also been asked to erect barricades wherever required. Shops owners are directed to employ additional staff to ensure regulation of queue, maintenance of social distancing norms by customers.

It is also mandatory for staff in shops to wear masks. The state government asked the show owners to carry out frequent sanitisation of their shop premises. Customers who are not wearing face masks and not adhering to social media norms will not be entertained. Local Police and Excise staff will also monitor whether shops are following the directions of the state government.

On June 29, The Odisha government allowed home delivery of country-made liquor. The retailers are entitled to delivery charges of Rs. 10 per bottle/ pouch but not exceeding Rs. 50 per order. The retailers will prominently display their contact number for receiving orders. Last Month, the Odisha government also launched a portal for home delivery of liquor.

