Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir), [India], April 1 (ANI): Three unidentified girls allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping from the bridge of a river here in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, police said on Saturday.

"Among the three girls, one allegedly jumped into the river," police said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Lawyer Shot Dead by Two Bike-Borne Assailants in Dwarka, Probe Underway.

"Three unidentified girls attempted to jump into a river from a bridge in Poonch late Friday night," police said.

The police party stationed near the bridge swing into action and rescued two girls," officials said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi-Led CCS Cleared 17 Warships To Significantly Boost Indian Navy Capabilities, Says Former Navy Vice Chief SN Ghorpade.

"The body of a girl was fished out of the river and rushed to Poonch hospital where doctors declared her brought dead," they said.

The motive behind this extreme step is not clear, police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)