New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a businessman and his son along with the latter's friend for assaulting a policeman who attempted to stop a scuffle over a road accident.The accident, according to the Delhi police, took place in the CR Park area on Monday.

Two of the accused, Rohan and Anish Raghav, were fighting when the policeman reached the spot. When the cop tried to stop the scuffle, they abused him and fought with him, and also tore his uniform, the police said.

Police further said that Rohan's father Ajay Mahipal also arrived at the spot and started abusing and fighting with the cop.

After this, they were brought to the CR Park police station where they continued fighting with the police personnel.

While Ajay is said to be the owner of a company based in Sonipat, Haryana, his son, Rohan, and his friend, Anish, are Mass Communication students of a reputed college in Noida.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the three and two vehicles have been seized by the police. (ANI)

