Three held for black marketing of Oxygen cylinders in Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14 (ANI): Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested three for black marketing of Oxygen cylinders.

"CCB Bengaluru have arrested three who were involved in black marketing of Oxygen cylinders. The names of the accused are Manjunath, Rajkumar, Anil Kumar," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime.

Earlier, several cases of black marketing have been registered in different parts of the country including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, India welcomed 1,200 oxygen cylinders from the British Oxygen Company that arrived from the UK on Thursday as part of COVID assistance to help deal with the record rise in virus cases that has put a strain on the healthcare infrastructure of the country. (ANI)

