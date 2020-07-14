New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a 62-year-security guard of an iron factory at Wazirpur Industrial Area in Delhi for resisting a robbery bid, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Madhav Mishra was recovered from the factory premises on Sunday. The security guard was hit by a blunt object on his head and, after killing him, the suspects had tied his hands and feet with plastic strips and a shirt, police said.

Later, they buried his body under plastic bags, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

Surender (25), Ajay (20) and Ankit (24) were arrested from nearby areas of Wazirpur Industrial Area, the police said, adding efforts were being made to nab another suspect.

The accused disclosed that while doing a recce, they observed that the security guard was old and it would be easy for them to overpower him to enter and commit theft at the factory, the DCP said.

When the security guard resisted them, they killed him. Before escaping, they stole some iron and steel articles from the factory, according to the officer.

The police said they also arrested a scrap dealer named Md Aadil (22) for allegedly purchasing the robbed articles from them. PTI

