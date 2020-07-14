Mumbai, July 14: Former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha was sacked from the Indian National Congress on Tuesday, hours after the party removed rebel leader Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan deputy chief minister. Jha was charged of anti-party activities and breach of discipline, and was terminated via a letter issued by the Maharashtra unit of Congress party.

"Shri Sanjay Jha has been suspended from the Congress Party with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline," said the press release issued by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). Sachin Pilot Sacked: Sad to See Rajasthan Deputy CM Leaving Congress, Says Shashi Tharoor.

Earlier this month, Jha had resigned from the All India Professionals Congress, a wing of centrist professionals of the Congress party. His resignation was accepted by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who heads the professionals' wing of the party.

Jha, a professional with background in economics, had emerged as a prominent face on the TV after the Congress had appointed him as a national spokesperson in 2013. He was dismissed from the post after a period of seven years.

An article written by Jha last month had drawn the ire of Congress party, as he had criticised the group for acting in an inadequate manner to fulfill its role as the prime Opposition party. On June 17, 2020, he was removed from the list of official spokesperson by party president Sonia Gandhi.

The decision to suspend his membership from the party comes amid the political crisis in Rajasthan. Jha, who appeared on a number of news channels over the last 48 hours, blamed the Congress for the revolt of Pilot. He claimed that the party failed to accord due credit to Pilot after his efforts led to their revival in Rajasthan.

