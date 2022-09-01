Gurugram, Aug 31 (PTI) Authorities carried out a drive on Wednesday and demolished three illegal colonies here, officials said.

The team used a JCB machine to demolish illegal constructions, boundary walls of four plots among other structures, they said.

District Town Planner (Enforcement) Amit Madholia said these illegal colonies had come up in Farrukhnagar, Mubarikpur and Taj Nagar.

The department had received a complaint which was investigated, he said.

"After probing the matter, the complaint was found to be true following which notices were also issued to those who developed these colonies illegally.

"They were instructed to remove the illegal constructions but even after issuing them notices, when these structures were not removed, the department's team demolished the three illegal colonies spread over five-and-a-half acres. The drive against the illegal construction will be continue," said Madholia said.

