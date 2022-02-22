Jaisalmer, Feb 22 (PTI) Three people were killed and four others injured when their car overturned in an attempt to save a cow in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place near Khetolai village under Lathi police station area and the deceased included two men and a woman, they said, adding that the injured were admitted to Pokaran Hospital.

The occupants were residents of Mohangarh town, police said.

