Phagwara, Jan 10 (PTI) Three armed masked men Monday robbed a visiting NRI family of its jewellery, cash and a mobile phone at gunpoint in the district, police said.

They said Harwinder Singh Sandhu, his wife Surinder Kaur and aunt Kamaljit Kaur, who are settled in the USA, were robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 28.50 lakh, Rs 1 lakh cash and the mobile phone at Maheru village.

The robber came on a motorcycle and a scooter.

Phagwara Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashru Ram Sharma said the NRI family has come to their Maheru where the incident took place.

Four police teams have been formed to trace the robbers, the DSP said.

