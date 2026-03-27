Did Adolf Hitler Escape to Argentina and Live in Hiding As ‘Herman Guntherberg’? Here’s a Fact Check

Mumbai, March 27: A viral claim circulating on social media alleges that a man in Argentina has publicly confessed to being Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, claiming he lived in hiding for decades after the end of World War II. The story says the man, identified as Herman Guntherberg from Salta, fled to Argentina in 1945 using forged documents and has now decided to reveal his identity.

The claim has gained traction online, with references to an alleged interview and statements about evading capture by Mossad. It also echoes long-standing conspiracy theories suggesting Hitler escaped Europe instead of dying at the end of the war. India Energy Lockdown 2026 Fake News: Fact Check and FAQ.

Fake Claim of Adolf Hitler Living in Argentina as ‘Herman Guntherberg’

(Photo Credits: X/@DuddWiser)

Fact Check: Viral Claim Is False

The claim is not true. The story originates from a fabricated article published in 2017 by World News Daily Report, a website known for publishing fictional and misleading content. The report about “Herman Guntherberg” was entirely made up and not based on any real individual or verified event.

Images used in the viral posts were also misrepresented. Photographs in the original article were of a British man named Francis Morris, who had appeared in media reports for his age, and an unrelated woman falsely identified as his partner. These images were reused to lend credibility to the false narrative. US Asked India To Provide Military Support To Attack Iran? MEA Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Historical Evidence on Hitler’s Death

Mainstream historical consensus holds that Adolf Hitler died by suicide on April 30, 1945, in Berlin as Soviet forces closed in on the city. This conclusion is supported by multiple lines of evidence, including eyewitness accounts and forensic investigations conducted after World War II.

While theories about Nazi officials escaping to South America have persiste, some explored in books like those by author Abel Basti, there is no credible evidence supporting claims that Hitler survived or lived in Argentina.

There is no evidence that Adolf Hitler survived World War II or lived in Argentina under a different identity. The viral claim about “Herman Guntherberg” is a recycled piece of fake news that has been debunked multiple times. Readers are advised to verify such claims through credible historical sources before sharing them online.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Longevity Myths Wiki), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Fact check

Claim : A man in Argentina has publicly confessed to being Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Conclusion : The claim is fake, published in 2017 by World News Daily Report, a website known for publishing fictional and misleading content. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).