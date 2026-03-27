Mumbai, March 27: Actress Saba Azad has been hospitalized after suffering from Cyclospora cayetanensis, a parasitic infection. Saba said that even during these tough times, her beau Hrithik Roshan has been keeping her spirits high. The 'Who's Your Gynac?' actress revealed that she has lost 4 kilograms within two weeks due to the disease, which she was attacked by despite eating home food and carrying her water everywhere she goes. Saba posted a picture of herself on IG showing the peace sign while lying in a massive hospital bed.

Sharing the tale of the worst 14 days of her life in the caption, she wrote, "Worst 14 days of my life. Cyclospora cayetanensis you nasty piece of work!! For somone who only ever eats home food, carries her water bottle everywhere, this bug came outa nowhere, that too at the busiest time of the year for me. Iv lost 4 kgs that I didn’t have spare in two weeks and I can barely walk. One day im training twice a day, doing pull-ups, lifting heavy and the next im half my size, without strength to lift a goddamn toothpick leave alone weights (sic)." Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Share Loved-Up Pictures From Their Vacation (See Post).

Saba Azad Undergoes Treatment for Parasitic Infection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

She advised everyone to wash their vegetables and fruits properly before consuming. "So pls for the love of your gut wash your salad leaves and veg like your life depends on it - cause sometimes it really does!! " Our new method is Baking soda + veggie wash ( Herbal Strategi has a good one)," she added. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Dish Out Couple Goals at Airport As They Return to Mumbai After Celebrating New Year in Dubai (Watch Video).

Saba appreciated Hrithik's talent for finding humour even in the darnest situations. "by @hrithikroshan who’s kept my very grumpy sprits up and always manages to find humour in the darnest situations...PS - I haven’t shrunk quite as much as it may seem here, the bed is supersized and the angle is wide," concluded the post.

For those who do not know, Cyclospora cayetanensis is a protozoan parasite that causes cyclosporiasis, a diarrheal disease transmitted through contaminated food and water.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 09:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).