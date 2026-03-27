New York, March 27: An Iran-linked hacking group has claimed responsibility for breaching the personal email account of Kash Patel, with leaked material including emails, photographs and documents now circulating online. The group, calling itself Handala Hack Team, said it had accessed years of personal and professional correspondence from Patel’s inbox.

A US Justice Department official, cited by Reuters, confirmed that Patel’s personal email account had been compromised, adding that some of the content appearing online seems authentic. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has not yet issued a public statement on the incident. Donald Trump Extends Pause on Strikes on Iran’s Energy Infrastructure for 10 More Days Till April 6 Amid Talks, Says ‘Tehran Asked for 7 Days, I Gave 10’.

Kash Patel Email Hacked:

The Iranian state-backed “Handala Hack Team” is claiming to have breached FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email, posting an apparent resume and several old photos of Patel. pic.twitter.com/PHwkBrw88z — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 27, 2026

Hackers Release Kash Patel's Resume, Photos

The Handala Hack Team published what it claims are documents and images extracted from Patel’s email account. The material reportedly includes correspondence spanning nearly a decade, from around 2010 to 2019.

While the full dataset has not been independently verified, samples reviewed by media outlets suggest that at least part of the data may be genuine. The hackers described Patel as the latest addition to their list of “successfully hacked” targets. US-Israel Continue Targeting Iran's Missile Facilities, Iran Launches Counter Strike Wave 83.

Who Is the Handala Hack Team?

The group identifies itself as a pro-Palestinian hacktivist collective. However, several Western cybersecurity analysts have linked Handala to Iranian cyber-intelligence operations.

The group has previously claimed responsibility for other cyber incidents, including a recent alleged breach of Stryker, though the extent of those claims has also been subject to verification.

Cybersecurity experts caution that the authenticity of the entire dataset remains unclear. The email address referenced by the hackers reportedly matches one associated with Patel in earlier breaches tracked by private security firms, adding some credibility to the claim. The hackers, in online posts, asserted they had accessed sensitive and confidential information, though such claims could not be fully substantiated at the time of reporting.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).