Ranchi, Jul 4 (PTI) Jharkhand reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, taking their number to 18 as 36 more cases of the infection pushed the state's tally to 2,739.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 2,084 are returnees, a state government bulletin said here.

The number of active cases stands at 686, while 2,035 patients have recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate in the state is 74.29 per cent, and the mortality rate stands at 0.65 per cent, the bulletin added.

