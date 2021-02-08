Agartala, Feb 8 (PTI) Three insurgents of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) were arrested from Arjun Thakur Para in West Tripura district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the tribal hamlet in the Takarjala police station area on Sunday night, and made the arrests, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as Prasenjit Debbarma, Ramu Debbarma and Rathindra Debbarma.

"All the three were arrested on charges of extortion and involvement in insurgent activities," said Arindam Nath, the Inspector General of Police (Law and Order).

They had earlier quit insurgency and returned to normal life, but joined the outfit again.

Prasenjit Debbarma was arrested for terror links in Bangladesh and was sent to India in 2017, while Ramu Debbarma and Rathindra Debbarma laid down arms in 2006 and returned to normal life, officials said.

