Raebareli (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) Three members of a family, including two minors, were killed by lightning strike in the Salon area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, officials said.

Three people were also injured in the incident, they added.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Unchahar Rajendra Shukla said Vandana Sahu (40), her son Rishabh (nine) and daughter Anshika (seven) were killed by lightning strike while they were sowing paddy braving heavy rain in the afternoon.

He added that three people were injured in the incident and were hospitalised.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, the SDM said.

