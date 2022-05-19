New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Three members of an interstate gang have been arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Thursday.

The three men are sharp shooters of the Tillu Tajpuria - Parvesh Mann - Neeraj Bawana gang, they said, adding that the trio were planning a "big attack" against their rivals and their families.

Two semi-automatic pistols, two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges were recovered from them, police said. .

The accused have been identified as Pawan Shehrawat (30), a resident of Bawana, Ashu (21), a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, and Gaurav Tyagi (27), a resident of Hapur in UP, they said.

A Delhi Police sub-inspector received injuries during the encounter, officials said.

On May 7, a man named Braham Prakash (55), the father of Kapil alias Kallu khera who is a member of Gogi gang, was killed by the members of Neeraj Bawana - Tillu Tajpuria - Parvesh Mann gang, police said.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and Shehrawat was clearly identified in the footage, a senior police officer said.

On Wednesday, the police got hold of the location of Shehrawat and his two associates at Outer Ring Road near the Wazirabad flyover, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan said.

The police asked the three to surrender but Shehrawat and Ashu whipped out pistols and fired at the force. Sub-inspector Vikram was injured in the firing. In the cross firing, Shehrawat and Ashu also sustained bullet injuries on their legs and the accused were nabbed, the DCP said.

Shehrawat was previous involved in nine cases, including that of attempt to murder, robbery among others, while Ashu had eight criminal cases against him that included attempt to murder, extortion and robbery, police added.

