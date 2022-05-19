Lucknow, May 19: A shocking case has come to light from Lucknow's Mohanlalganj where a man, suspecting his wife's fidelity, choked her to death on Wednesday. The accused later surrendered before police in Mohanlalganj police station. The accused was identified as Krishna, he has been taken into custody, said police.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the deceased, Sarita, and the accused were leaving separately for the last 6 months while their children Kartikeya (7), and Laxmi (4) were living with Krishna. The trio used to visit Sarita's house in Kalli Paschim Bazaar every week. On Tuesday night, the accused visited Sarita and after the children slept, he picked up a fight with Sarita. Soon the argument turned violent and Krishna smothered her with a pillow in a fit of rage. Karnataka Shocker: Suspecting Fidelity, 37-Year-Old Cabbie Kills Wife; Arrested.

Reportedly, he later walked into the police station and confessed to his crime. The police rushed to the spot and found Sarita's body lying on the bed. The body was sent for an autopsy. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

