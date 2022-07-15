Chitrakoot (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) A passenger was killed while 30 others were injured when a private bus overturned and fell into a ditch in the Rajpur area of the district on Friday afternoon, police said.

The Circle Officer (CO) of the area Shivprakash Sonkar said the bus overturned and fell into the ditch at a turn near Kusaili village.

Also Read | Rubaiya Sayeed, Daughter of Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, Identifies Yasin Malik As Her Abductor in 1989 Kidnapping Case.

"A passenger of the bus was killed. The deceased is yet to be identified. 30 other passengers in the bus sustained injuries," the CO said.

The 30 injured have been admitted to a hospital where condition of the eight is said to be critical, he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 'Will Quit Politics if a Single MLA Loses Polls', Says CM Eknath Shinde.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)