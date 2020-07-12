Raipur, Jul 12 (PTI) With 150 new COVID-19 cases, 32 of them CRPF personnel, Chhattisgarh's overall count increased to 4,081 on Sunday, while the number of fatalities rose to 19 after two more patients succumbed to the infection, a health official said.

So far, 3,153 patients have been discharged in the state, he said.

Of the new cases, 96 were from Raipur district, 17 from Janjgir-Champa, nine from Kanker, five from Surguja, three each from Balod, Bilaspur, Koriya, Bastar and Narayanpur districts, two from Dhamtari while one case each came from Durg, Gariaband, Kabirdham, Balodabazar, Raigarh and Balrampur districts, he said.

"Thirty-two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who were stationed in the camp of 65th battalion of CRPF in Baradera village, are among new cases detected in Raipur district," he said.

Most of them had recently returned here for duty from their native states, he said.

The CRPF is deployed in the state for anti-Naxal operations.

A 41-year-old man from Raipur district who was admitted at Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital here after being tested positive for the viral infection, died, he said.

Besides, a male patient who was from Durg district and admitted in the same hospital died due to COVID-19 and co- morbidity, he added.

Earlier in the day, 83 patients were discharged from different hospitals, he added.

The number of active cases is 909, as 4,081 people have been discharged after recovery while 19 have died so far, an official said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 4,081, new cases 150, deaths 19, discharged 3,153, active cases 909, people tested so far 2,09,864. PTI

