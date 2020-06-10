India News | 3,254 New Coronavirus Cases in Maharashtra, 149 Deaths

Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra climbed to 94,041 on Wednesday with 3,254 new patients being reported, a health official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the state reached 3,438 with 149 new deaths being recorded during the day, he added.

1,879 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 44,517.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 94,041, new cases 3,254, deaths 3,438, discharged 44,517, active cases 46,074, people tested so far 5,93,784.

