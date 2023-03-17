New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Thirty-four children have been repatriated on the GHAR portal, the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Friday.

The National Commission For Protection of Child Rights has prepared a protocol for restoration and repatriation of children and the GHAR (Go Home and Reunite) portal to digitally monitor and track their return.

According to data shared by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, 169 children were registered on the portal and 34 repatriated.

