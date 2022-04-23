Dumka, Apr 23 (PTI) Ganja weighing around 34 kg was seized from a house in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Saturday, following which two persons were arrested, police said.

The owner of the house in Banskuli village in Tongra police station area, Sanatan Gorai, and his son Hari Gorai were arrested, they said.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘BJP Will Hold Early Elections in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat’.

Acting on a tip-off, the house was raided and the ganja was seized, sub-divisional police officer Noor Mustafa Ansari said.

"An FIR was lodged against five people," he said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 22nd Roza of Ramadan on April 24 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)