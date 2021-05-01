Jammu, Apr 30 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested 35 people and sealed 30 commercial establishments for alleged violations of COVID-19 guidelines in Jammu, officials said.

On the orders of district magistrates, 36 FIRS have been registered against people in a day for violation of the guidelines framed to check the spurt in COVID-19 cases and deaths, they said.

Also, 35 people have been arrested and 30 shops sealed for violation of the guidelines, officials said, adding police took these stringent steps to ensure the guidelines are adhered to.

Of the 35 FIRs, six each have been registered at Gangyal, Janipur and Satwari police stations, five in Gandhi Nagar, four in Channi Himmat, three in Pacca Danga, two each in Nagrota and Bagh-e-Bahu and one in Akhnoor police station.

"It is important that people adhere to the SOPs so that the further spread of the virus can be checked. Let's all pledge to follow the SOPs to break the chain of transmission," officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded its biggest single-day spike of 3,532 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,76,079, officials said.

The union territory also recorded the highest fatality toll at 30 in a 24-hour-period. The death toll has now mounted to 2,283.

Of the fresh cases on Friday, 1,172 were recorded from the Jammu division and 2,360 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 932 cases, followed by 495 in Jammu district and 316 in Baramulla district.

