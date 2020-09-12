Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): In a shocking incident, the body of a 35-year-old man was found at a flat in the Beta-2 area of Greater Noida on Friday.

"The flat was locked from inside. Police broke the door of the flat and recovered the body. A forensic team has confirmed that the man died 4-5 days ago," said Additional DCP Vishal Pandey.

Also Read | JEE Main Results 2020 Declared: Twitter Abuzz as Students Unable to Check Scores Share Funny Memes and Jokes.

"The deceased man used to reside here on rent. Further details are awaited," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)