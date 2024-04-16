Mumbai, Apr 16 (PTI) As many as 37 animals, birds and reptiles were rescued from parts of Mumbai and its suburbs amid extreme hot weather in the last two days, an official said on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department had on Monday issued a heatwave warning in the metropolis and its neighbouring districts.

Also Read | UPSC Results 2023: Ranked Fourth in Civil Services, IPS Trainee PK Sidharth Ramkumar From Kerala Kept It a Secret.

The Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), in coordination with the Mumbai range of the forest department, rescued 37 animals, birds and reptiles that suffered from dehydration and sunstroke, and were found displaced in different parts of the city, said Pawan Sharma, RAWW founder and president and the honorary wildlife warden with the forest department.

Macaques, langurs, bats, parakeets, kites, sparrows, pigeons, crows, and snakes were rescued in the last two days, he said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Asks West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose To Appoint Six As Vice-Chancellors From List Sent by Mamata Banerjee Government.

Ten rescued animals and birds died during treatment, Sharma said, adding that the ones responding to the treatment will be released into the wild once they are fit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)