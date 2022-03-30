Kolkata, Mar 30 (PTI) West Bengal on Wednesday reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, which took the tally to 20,17,315, the health department said in its bulletin.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,197 as no fresh fatality was reported.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Medical Student Found Dead in Hostel; Kin Say He Ended Life Due to Ragging.

At least 66 people recuperated from the disease since Tuesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 19,95,482, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 636 active cases, down from 665 the previous day.

Also Read | CCS Approves Procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopters Worth Rs 3,887 Crore.

As many as 24,743,637 samples have been examined in the state thus far, including 14,754 since Tuesday, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)