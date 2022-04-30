New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Law Minister Rajendra Trivedi participated in the conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts here on Saturday.

The Gujarat government has allocated Rs 1,740 crore to the judicial department this year to expand infrastructure facilities for the judiciary and has appointed 378 judges following recommendations from the High Court in the last five years. It has also sanctioned 48 family courts during the last five years.

A Gujarat government release said that in 2010-11, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and present Prime Minister Narendra Modi had allocated Rs 780 crore for infrastructure facilities for the judiciary.

"Following the same path, the Government of Gujarat has allocated Rs 1,740 crore to the judicial department this year as well," the release said.

It said Gujarat Government has remained committed to provide effective infrastructure facilities to the judiciary.

"In addition to Rs 1,740 crore in the current financial year, the state government has made an allocation of Rs. 2300 crore during the last five years for court buildings with all facilities, residential accommodation for judicial officers and staff of the courts as part of (efforts) to provide infrastructure facilities to judiciary so as to ensure justice to the people of the state easily," the release said.

It said the state government has sanctioned Rs 400 crore during the last five years for the construction of 30 new court complexes at district and block levels in consultation with the High Court.

The state government has also made an allocation of Rs 75 crore during the last five years for the construction of residential accommodation for judicial officers of the courts serving at various district and block levels according to their rank in consultation with High Court.

During the discussion on various agenda items, the Chief Justice of India expressed his satisfaction in regard to providing infrastructure facilities to the Gujarat High Court.

Gujarat Law Minister Rajendra Trivedi, Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court Ravinder Kumar and K Kailashnathan, Chief Principal Secretary to CM participated in the conference which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

