Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): The two-day 37th Infantry Commanders' Conference successfully concluded at Infantry School, Mhow in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

This biennial conference was presided over by General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS).

Also Read | Delhi Police Hails Virat Kohli for Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s Record During IND vs NZ Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal With Road Safety Message.

A large number of current and futuristic issues pertaining to Infantry in operations, training, capability development and infusion of technology were discussed. While assessing the capabilities of Infantry in conventional war scenario and in Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism operations, necessary decisions were made to further enhance the capability of Infantry in sync with the future challenges.

During the conference, the Infantry showcased its latest acquisitions in various arenas of lethality, mobility, battlefield transparency, situational awareness and survivability. The demonstration of recently acquired advanced New Generation Weapons & Equipment systems infused confidence in the emerging capabilities of Infantry to counter the adversaries.

Also Read | Narayana Murthy Says India Should Spend USD 1 Billion Annually to Train School Teachers.

The conference was conducted in hybrid mode and was attended by the Vice Chief of Army Staff, six General Officers Commanding-in-Chief, seventeen officers of the rank of Lieutenant Generals and fourteen officers of the rank of Major Generals besides Colonels of the Infantry Regiments and Regimental Center Commandants. While many participants were physically present at Mhow, others attended the conference in online mode from major Military Stations across the country.

The COAS complimented the participants for the dedicated and unflinching efforts being made at all levels towards infusion and adoption of latest technology to transform the Infantry into a formidable force for the future. The forum fostered the Infantry spirit and further strengthened the bonds of the larger Infantry fraternity cutting across Regimental lines. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)