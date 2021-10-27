Chandigarh, Oct 27 (PTI) Punjab on Wednesday reported 38 fresh cases of coronavirus that took the infection tally to 6,02,289, according to a medical bulletin.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours in the state.

The toll, which included two death cases which were not reported earlier, stood at 16,556.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Jalandhar reported eight cases, followed by five in Ferozepur and four in Amritsar.

The number of active cases was 246.

Eighteen people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,487, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported five COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,331. The toll stood at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 29 while the number of cured persons was 64,482.

