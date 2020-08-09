Patna, Aug 9 (PTI) Bihar recorded around 4,000 COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours while ten casualties spiked the death toll to 429, the health department said.

The state witnessed 3,934 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 79,720 in the state.

Also Read | Investigation in Kozhikode Plane Accident Underway, Will Take Some Time to Complete, Says Air India Express: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

Of the 10 casualties, four deaths were reported from Patna, followed by two from Bhagalpur while one each was reported from Banka, Munger, Nalanda and East Champaran, the state health departments bulletin said.

Patna also accounts for the highest number of 81 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Bhagalpur (36), Gaya (28), Rohtas (23), Nalanda (22), Munger (20), Muzaffarpur and East Champaran and Bhojpur (16 each), Vaishali (13), Samastipur and Saran (12 each), Begusarai (11), Darbhanga, Nawada and West Champaran (10 each).

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-Law Slams An Article That Claim Bihari Families Are 'Toxic'.

In terms of the total number of confirmed cases so far, Patna remains at the top with a tally of 13,488.

The state capitals tally shot up by more than 786 since the previous day.

The other badly affected districts include Bhagalpur (3,450), Muzaffarpur (3,362), Nalanda (3,102), Rohtas (2,986), Gaya (2,873), Begusarai (2,823), Katihar (2,534) and Saran (2,501).

The state's recovery rate is 64.37 per cent, Information and Public Relations Department (IPRD) secretary Anupam Kumar said during a media interaction.

Kumar attributed the increase in the number of COVID- 19 cases to an increase in the number of tests conducted which has gone up to 75,628 in past 24 hours.

The total number of tests conducted, since the state was first hit by the pandemic in March, is 10.21 lakh.

Out of the 79,720 COVID-19 positive cases, 51,315 people have recovered, 2,642 of them in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 27,975 active cases in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)