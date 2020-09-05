Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at 11:41 pm.

Also Read | Earthquake Near Nashik City of Maharashtra Reported, 4.0 Magnitude Tremors Felt, Says NCS.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 98 km west of Nashik, Maharashtra at 11.41 pm on September 4," National Centre for Seismology said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)