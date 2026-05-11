India News | 4 Arrested in Nehru Place Assault, Molestation Case Involving Two Women, Says Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Delhi Police have detained four individuals and are currently questioning them in connection with an alleged case of assault, molestation and racial abuse involving two women from Assam and Bihar, in the Nehru Place area of the national capital.

The accused have been identified as Md Fahad, who works as a computer operator at a private institute; Md Savej, a contract worker and former club bouncer; Md Arif (33), who works at a mobile store in Noida; and Aman alias Mohd Faheem alias Kala (21), Jamia Nagar.

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According to police, a PCR call was received at Police Station Kalkaji on May 10, around 7 am, reporting a distress situation near a tea stall close to Eros Hotel, Nehru Place.

The police stated that, "Preliminary enquiry revealed that the victims were subjected to derogatory remarks and abuses which led to a physical altercation (quarrel) amongst the victims and the accused. Both victims were escorted to AIIMS Hospital, and their medical examination was done."

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An FIR has been registered, and an investigation has been taken up.

Police added that CCTV footage from nearby locations has been thoroughly examined, and multiple witnesses present at the scene were identified. Around eight people, including passersby and witnesses, were detained for questioning.

The police stated that based on inputs and evidence, four main accused have been identified and taken into custody for interrogation.

Multiple police teams are also conducting raids at possible hideouts linked to the accused.

Meanwhile, one of the victims alleged that the incident took place early in the morning when a group of men began passing comments and later physically confronted them.

"This incident happened at around am, there were four people. Two of them took off their shirts and started catcalling us. We confronted them about it. Afterwards, we moved further away and sat down quietly. Shortly, the two guys approached us again. They started poking me, and at that exact moment, a car pulled up right in front of us. A man opened the car door and was watching the scene unfold," victims told ANI.

She further added, "My friend took out her camera to start recording... Those men came really close to us, and when my friend pushed him, one of them slapped her. After that, all seven of them grabbed her, tore her clothes, beaten her up... We were asking for help, but no one was there... People were watching and laughing."

The second victim alleged repeated harassment in the area and raised concerns about inadequate night patrolling.

"They tried to harass me many times, but I never gave those people any attention. Since my friends were not present there on that particular day, they took advantage of the situation..The local police do not patrol the area at night.They did raise a hand against me; they even tore my clothes... I did whatever I could in the interest of self-defence. At that moment, there was no one there to save me," she said.

The victims further added that, "The police did not register the case until after 3 AM... All these people belong to a single community, the slum and all those residents of the slums happen to be Uber and cab drivers. All these people there consume drugs and sell them in that particular area; consequently, this situation is affecting me deeply." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)