Kottayam (Kerala), Sep 13 (PTI) Four children, who were allegedly trafficked by an inter-state gang for begging on the streets of Kerala during the Onam season, were rescued by officials here.

The children aged between four and 12, speak Telugu and Hindi, and were seen begging near the railway station area and other adjacent roads.

A complaint was filed before the Childline that some children were seen begging along the streets of Kottayam and were dangerously crossing the streets for seeking alms.

The child welfare committee, district child protection unit and authorities took the children and others with them and have started collecting details.

The gang reached Kottayam during Onam season, authorities said.

The name, age, address or the home state of the children are not yet ascertained. The child welfare committee has decided to keep the children under their care until the parents approach them with relevant documents.

