Mumbai, September 13: On Monday, the State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra declared the MAH MBA CET Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the MAH MBA CET examination can visit the official website of MAH CET at mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org.

In order to check their MAH MBA CET Examination Result, candidates will require their application number and date of birth. The State CET cell announced the result of the MAH MBA CET 2022 along with the exam results of several MAH CET examinations. The State CET cell also declared the MAH CET Result 2022 for B.P.Ed and B.Ed General. MAH CET Result 2022 For B.P.Ed And B.Ed General Declared At cetcell.mahacet.org; Here’s How to Check.

Steps To Check MAH MBA CET Result 2022:

Visit the official website of MAH CET at cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.org

Click on the "MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2022 Score Card" link on the homepage

Log in using your credentials

Click on submit

Your MAH MBA CET Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Check your result

Take a printout for future reference

This year, the MAH MBA CET examinations were held on August 23, 24, and 25. TheMAH MBA CET examinatio were held as computer-based test. Here's the direct link to check MAH MBA CET Examination Result 2022. It must be noted that the counselling round will start soon for the admission process into various colleges of Maharashtra for the Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programme.

