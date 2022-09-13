New Delhi, September 13: In the last 24 hours, India reported 4,369 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The new fatalities raised the overall death toll to 5,28,185.

The active caseload dipped to 46,347, accounting for 0.11 per cent of the country's total positive cases. The recovery of 5,178 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,30,417. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent. India Reports 5,221 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

While the daily positivity rate has marginally dropped to 1.25 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 1.73 per cent. Also in the same period, a total of 3,50,468 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.99 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 215.47 crore. Over 4.06 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2022 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).