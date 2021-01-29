Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) Four people died and six were admitted to a hospital after consuming spurious liquor in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said.

The government has suspended 12 officials, including the incharge of the police station concerned and the district excise officer, and ordered divisional commissioner to submit a report in 15 days.

The incident occurred at Saran village of Mandalgarh, Additional Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that 10 people had consumed the hooch, due to which four persons died, while five others are undergoing treatment at the district hospital and one has been discharged, the officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Sattu, Hazari, Dalel Singh and Sardar, the ASP said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condoled the deaths and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to others.

A fortnight ago, seven persons had died as after consuming hooch in Rajasthan''s Bharatpur district. PTI

