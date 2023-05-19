Lucknow, May 19 (PTI) Four people died and two more were injured when their car collided with a truck on the Lucknow-Hardoi road here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rahul Raj said six members of a family of Sandila, in Hardoi, were returning home in the vehicle after attending a marriage function in Lucknow when the accident occurred in the Rahimabad police station area.

Also Read | Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Pronounce Order on CBI Supplementary Charge Sheet Against Manish Sisodia on May 27.

"The car collided with the truck at around 2 am. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where four were declared dead," he said.

The deceased were identified as Sabina (28), her daughter Afia (2), Fatima (26) and her son Abdul Rehman (7).

Also Read | Online Fraud: Nigerian Man, His Aide Arrested for Duping Woman of Over Rs One Lakh on Matrimonial Site.

Two other occupants of the car, Fahad (28) and Munira (35), are undergoing treatment for injuries, the official said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)