Noida (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) Four private companies were on Friday allotted 50,000 square metres land near the upcoming Jewar airport, in a move expected to bring investments worth Rs 178.21 crore along with 2,480 jobs in the region, officials said.

The land allotment was done in Sector 29 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) where the Apparel Park, the Handicraft Park and the MSME Park are being developed, the officials said.

"The applicants were interviewed via video conference by an official committee headed by YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh after which four firms were allotted the land,” YEIDA said in a statement.

Vikas Exports and Ellora Creations were allotted 5,000 sq metre land each, while Swastik Industries and United Facilities and Logistics were given 20,000 sq metre land each, it stated.

"Friday's land allotments are likely to bring investments worth Rs 178.21 crore in the region and will also help create 2,480 jobs," YEIDA said.

According to officials, YEIDA has allotted 146.50 hectare land to 69 industrial firms near the upcoming Jewar airport from May till July this year expecting investments of over Rs 2,388 crore and creation of around 86,000 jobs in the region.

