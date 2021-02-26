Jammu, Feb 26 (PTI) Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and recovered four grenades and ammunition on Friday, officials said.

A joint search operation was launched in Mendhar belt based on disclosure of Sher Ali, a coordinator and facilitator of terror activities of various groups who was arrested from Jammu airport earlier this month, they said.

During the operation, four grenades, 15 pistol bullets and 10 rounds of AK 47 were recovered, the officials said.

