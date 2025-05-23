Berhampur (Odisha), May 23 (PTI) Four persons, including three from West Bengal, were arrested on Friday with over 26 kg ganja in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

The accused were trying to transport the ganja from Phulbani area to Kolkata via Bhubaneswar, when the police foiled their plan by intercepting them at Nindhipalli under Bhanjanagar police station, an officer said.

Also Read | Who Is Wing Commander Nikita Pandey? Supreme Court Directs IAF, Centre Not To Release Officer Part of Operation Sindoor From Service.

Three of them hail from Uttarpara in West Bengal's Hooghly district and the other from Ganjam district.

Over 26 kg ganja worth nearly Rs 2 lakh were recovered from them, the officer said.

Also Read | West Bengal SSC Recruitment 'Scam': Calcutta High Court Asks Teachers To Shift Protest Venue, Restricts Participants to 200.

Further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)